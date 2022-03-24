Srisailam temple nets Rs 2.79 cr income

Kurnool: The Srisailam temple netted Rs 2.79 crore income through collection of hundis from March 5 to March 22(18days). In a press release, the authorities have stated apart from cash, the devotees have also donated 163.900 grams of gold and 5.150 kgs of silver ornaments.

In addition to the cash, gold and silver, foreign currency was also detected in the hundis, said the authorities. The foreign devotees have donated, 435 USA dollars, 45 Australia dollars, 45 England pounds, 40 UAE dirham, 20 Canada dollars and 5 Oman riyal, stated the authorities.

The counting process was conducted under strict vigilance and closed-circuit cameras. Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna inspected the donations counting. The temple staff of all departments, Shiva devotees and others participated in the hundi counting.