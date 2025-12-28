Srisailam temple nets Rs 73 lakh through online in one day

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The Srisailam Devasthanam has recorded an unprecedented surge in online revenue, driven by a heavy influx of devotees during the recent string of holidays. According to a joint statement issued on Saturday by Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman Potugunta Ramesh Naidu and Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, the temple administration has been extensively implementing online booking system in line with the State government directives, resulting in record-breaking collections.

They stated that devotees are availing online facilities for Sparsha Darshan, Rs 300 Atiseegra Darshan, and Rs 150 Seegra Darshan tickets, along with tickets for 14 Arjitha sevas. In addition, devotees can also book darshan and sevas through ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp Governance platform (95523 00009), further enhancing ease of access and transparency.

On December 26, Devasthanam received a historic Rs 73,19,314 in revenue through online transactions alone—the highest ever recorded in a single day.

A total of 12,000 online transactions were carried out on that day, also a first-of-its-kind record. The revenue was generated through darshan tickets, laddu prasadam, arjitha abhishekams, other sevas, donations, and tonsure services.

Additionally, offline collections amounted to Rs 73,75,511, taking the total single-day revenue to Rs 1,46,94,825, an all-time high for a non-festival day.

In view of the heavy pilgrim rush, Devasthanam has made elaborate arrangements for crowd management and devotee convenience.

Queue lines were regulated in a planned manner, special duties were assigned to staff, and the services of Shiva Sevak volunteers were extensively utilised at queue complexes, darshan lines, and annaprasadam distribution points.

Online registration assistance centres were also set up at key locations including Nandigudi, Rathasala, donation counters, and queue line entry points. The Trust Board Chairman and Executive Officer appealed to devotees to make maximum use of Devasthanam’s online services for a smoother and more convenient pilgrimage experience.