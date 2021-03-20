X
Srisailam temple receives 4.9 cr offerings

The staff of Srisailam temple engaged in counting the hundi collection
Highlights

Srisailam temple set a record in hundi collection from the devotees on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri Bhramotsavams. The temple received Rs 4,90,10,126 in a period of 16 days, according to executive officer K S Rama Rao.

Kurnool: Srisailam temple set a record in hundi collection from the devotees on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri Bhramotsavams. The temple received Rs 4,90,10,126 in a period of 16 days, according to executive officer K S Rama Rao.

In a statement on Friday, the EO said 11-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavams took place from March 4 to 14. However, hundi collection was counted for a period from March 2 to March 17.

He said offerings received on the occasion were unprecedented and set a new record. This is the first time the temple has received such a huge amount of offerings in such a short duration.

He further said that apart from Indian currency, devotees have also donated 21 US dollars, 50 British Pounds, 5 Saudi Riyals, 5 Euros and 2 Singapore dollars. The counting of donations was done under strict vigilance. The temple staff and Siva devotees were engaged to count the donations, added Rama Rao.

