Srisailam temple suspends Sparsha Darshan till Dec 8

Srisailam (Nandyal district): In view of the heavy rush of devotees during the ongoing festivities, the Srisailam Devasthanam announced the suspension of Sparsha Darshan (touch darshan) of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy till December 8.

The decision was jointly announced by Devasthanam board chairman Potugunta Ramesh Naidu and executive officer M Srinivasa Rao, who stated that the measure has been taken to ensure smooth crowd flow and prevent long waiting hours for common devotees in queue lines.

In a press release on Wednesday, the authorities clarified that Sparsh Darshan will be allowed only for Siva Deeksha devotees wearing Jyotirmudi till December 5, with entry being provided in batches once every two hours.

The temple management noted that the Shiva Deeksha Viramana rituals commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 5, hence the special provision exclusively for Deeksha devotees.

The officials further informed that crowd numbers are expected to remain extremely high on December 6, 7, and 8 as well.

Accordingly, issuance of online tickets for Sparsh Darshan has been stopped during this period. For all devotees, only Alankara Darshanam of Sri Swamivaru will be available on these three days, and recommendation letters will not be considered for Touch Darshan until December 8.

The management assured that Garbhalaya Abhishekams and Samuhika Abhishekams will continue uninterrupted till December 5 as per schedule. The Devasthanam appealed to all devotees to cooperate with temple authorities and take note of the temporary arrangements made in the interest of crowd management and convenience of general devotees.