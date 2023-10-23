Srivari brahmotsavams are observed with utmost pilgrim satisfaction like never before-TTD Chairman

TIRUMALA: The twin brahmotsavams of Tirumala, Srivari Salakatla and Navaratri in the months of September and October respectively were successfully observed with utmost satisfaction of the pilgrims like never before, asserted TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Addressing the media conference at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday after the completion of Chakra Snanam on the last day of the Navaratri Brahmotavams along with the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and a few other board members and officials of TTD, the Chairman described the twin brahmotsavms as a massive success and attributed the results to the co-ordinated efforts of TTD officials and employees with the support of Srivari Sevaks, NCC students, district administration, RTC, Police.





Adding further he said, be it Annaprasadam, Accommodation, Kalyanakatta, Laddu prasadam sales and distribution, every where the strong work force of TTD starting from the top most official to a sanitary worker under the able leadership of TTD EO, put extra strenuous efforts to make the twin mega religious events a humongous success by providing absolutely hassle free Mula Virat Darshan as well Vahana Darshan of Srivaru like never before giving no scope even to a petty incident.



He said, for the first time, popular artists belonging to 15 states across the country participated in cultural fiesta and performed their state artforms with finesse much to the admiration of the pilgrim devotees during the Vahana Sevas. Among all, the Garuda Vahana Seva stood out, with the TTD providing satisfactory darshan to each and every pilgrim not only waiting in galleries but also allowing the outside waiting pilgrims to watch the Vahana seva through special queue lines in the four corners of the mada streets.

The TTD Board Chief also complimented the series of devotional and spiritual programmes including the religious discourses by versatile scholars and Annamacharya Sankeertans on the various platforms in Tirumala and Tirupati, release of several spiritual books before vahana sevas, the electrical illumination and floral decorations, health and medical services etc. which have excelled in their performances.

He also thanked media for making the event a gigantic success by taking the glory of the Vahana sevas across the country with their wide publicity.

TTD Board members Deshpande, Venkata Subba Raju, Nagasatyam, Yanadaiah, Dr Tippeswami, Aswartha Naik, Vemireddi Prasanthi, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CE Nageswara Rao and others were also present.