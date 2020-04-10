Srivari Fabric company at Tirupati gutted in fire
Highlights
A massive fire broke out in Srivari Fabric Company at Tirupati airport in Chittoor district on Friday.
Tirupati: A massive fire broke out in Srivari Fabric Company at Tirupati airport in Chittoor district on Friday. The building was gutted in flames till the time fire tenders reached the spot.
The fire tenders were rushed to the area and brought down the fires. The locals who were in panic expressed the concern over it. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known.
More details are awaited.
