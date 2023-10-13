  • Menu
SRKR College to hold faculty development programme

SRKR College to hold faculty development programme
Bhimavaram: Computer Science and Design (CSD) branch of SRKR Engineering College is organising a national-level faculty development programme with the theme ‘Design Thinking and Innovative Product Development from October 30 to November 4, said college principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju.

College director Dr M Jagapati Raju released the poster for the forthcoming programme in a meeting on college premises on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, CSD head Dr M Suresh Babu said SRKR Engineering College is one among the 300 colleges across the country out of the 3,000 colleges, which applied for faculty development funding.

So far a number of colleges from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others registered for participating in the programme, he said. “Atal Academy had already allocated Rs 3.5 lakh for organising the programme,” he said.

Dr Mudunuti Suresh Babu will be the coordinator of the Faculty Development Programme and co-coordinator will be Dr N Goapalakrishna Murthy.

