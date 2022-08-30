SRM-AP to form DST-SATHI cluster with KLU, ANU, Vignan, AIIMS

Neerukonda (Guntur District): With an ambitious plan to expand research in higher education under the Department of Science and Technology-Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute (DST-SATHI) of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology under the Central Government, the SRM University-AP has launched the initiative.

For this, a cluster will be formed along with Acharya Nagarjuna University, KL University, Vignan University, and AIIMS Mangalagiri located in Guntur and Krishna districts. The Department of Science and Technology announced the Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute (SATHI) Programme-2022 to establish a common platform for research.

SRM AP Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao invited the Vice-Chancellors of the universities to come forward for the formation of a cluster for the 'SATHI' programme.

Dean of Acharya Nagarjuna University Dr P Siddaiah, Director of AIIMS Mangalagiri Dr Mukesh Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor of KL University Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma and Vice-Chancellor of Vignan University Dr P Nagabhushan attended the meeting held at SRM University-AP on Monday.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao made a detailed presentation of DST project. "The host institute, which is the lead partner in the cluster, will have to provide a functional space of 20,000 sqft and SRM University-AP is suitable for this in every way," Prof D Narayana Rao said. "The equipment worth Rs 75 crore to be provided through this SATHI programme will help in carrying out extensive research in all the five universities," he added.

The Vice-Chancellors and Directors of these five institutions have agreed to form the cluster and submit the proposal to the Department of Science & Technology (DST).

Professors of SRM AP and representatives of respective universities participated in this meeting.