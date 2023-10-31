SRM-AP, University of South Florida sign MoU

Neerukonda(Guntur district): SRM University-AP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of South Florida (USF) on the university premises here on Monday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Provost and Executive Vice-President of USF Dr Prashant Mohapatra along with Dr Kiki Caruson, Vice-President of USF were present on the occasion.

The MOU, hailed as an umbrella agreement, represents a comprehensive and strategic partnership to promote collaborative research, student exchanges, faculty interactions, and cultural engagement between the two institutions. This MOU will pave the way for academic exchanges, joint research initiatives and collaborative projects that will enrich the educational experience for students and faculty at both institutions. The partnership seeks to facilitate cultural exchanges, allowing students to gain a broader understanding of global perspectives and fostering an atmosphere of inclusivity and diversity. SRM-AP students will have the opportunity to experience a truly global education by participating in programmes and activities hosted by the University of South Florida.

Dr Prashant Mohapatra emphasised the importance of international collaborations in higher education, stating, “This partnership allows us to combine our strengths and resources for the benefit of our students and faculty. The MOU is a testament to our shared commitment to academic excellence,” he said.

Prof Manoj K Arora said, “The MoU signifies the beginning of a new era in our journey towards global academic excellence.”