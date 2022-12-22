SRM University-AP bags 'Best Brand Award'

Neerukonda(Guntur district): SRM University-AP bagged 'Best Brand Award 2022' at the fifth edition of 'The Economic Times Best Brands Conclave' held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Harsh C Mariwala, chairman of Marico presented the award to Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Dean of Paari School of Business Prof Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran, and Director of Communications of SRM-AP.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora said that "SRM University-AP has established a solid brand value within a short span of time in the education industry. Best Brand Award 2022 is a huge honour for the institution, and we will strive to enrich and uphold this recognition for years to come." To recognise leading Brands for the financial year 2021-2022, Economic Times researched the parameters laid down by the knowledge partner, which included brand value, years of existence, annual turnover, minimum growth rate, brand recall value, and the number of employees among other notable achievements, according to which the brands were evaluated and chosen.