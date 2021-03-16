SRM University AP launches MBA in data science with business analytics

Amaravati: SRM University-AP on Monday introduced MBA in data science with a specialisation in business analytics, a 2-year full-time classroom programme that provides a unique offering for business professionals by blending business management with analytical Skills.



Sarita Digumarti, COO of Jigsaw Academy, Dr Randhir Mishra, digital learning design expert, Gaurav Baidyasen, vice-president of Data Science of the SRM Group, Prof V S Rao, vice-chancellor, SRM University-AP, Prof D Narayana Rao, pro-vice-chancellor, and Prof AVS Kamesh, head of the department of Management graced the inauguration ceremony.

The intensive course involves innovative learning techniques, including case-based learning, experiential learning, supplementary learning, industry learning, and one-on-one mentorship-based learning. The programme intends to give a holistic understanding of the domain, along with enhancing cross-functional management skills amongst learners. The MBA programme is designed by industry experts, aligned to industrial needs, and is delivered by the best of industry practitioners as well as faculty from IITs and top-notch institutions across the globe.

The internship embedded in the programme will enable the students to gain valuable work experience, develop a network, and assess specific techniques learned in the classroom. Sarita said, "MBA in data science programme launched by SRM University is an excellent and timely programme that will help bridge the data science and analytics skill gap in India.

The programme is a blend of core business knowledge along with data skills, and the combination will help graduates be ready for a wide variety of strategic business roles."