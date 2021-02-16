SRM University faculty develops innovative jumbo catalyst

Amaravati:Dr Anil K Suresh, Associate Professor in the department of Biology at SRM University-AP developed an innovative jumbo catalyst to address the demanding challenges in heterogeneous catalysis.

This mega catalyst can overcome the existing limitations such as cost, time, labour, sustainability, mechanical stability, diverse-reactions, large-volumes, aggregation, recyclability and precursor recovery. Dr Anil owns the copyrights for this path breaking invention through a published patent. Catalysis is widely used in various industrial processes to produce desired end products. Research in this area substantially has evolved from using organic reagents and metals to the adaptation of metal-based nanoparticles.

The mega catalyst, generated by Dr Anil and his team using eggshell food-waste in the process, is autogenic, facile, cost-efficient and entirely biodegradable. Applicability of this mega catalyst is so simple that even a layman can use it with ease.

The team is currently investigating to design and fabricate other species of mega catalyst using other significant metal precursors and earth-abundant metals to expand the applicability.

Dr Anil thanked his PhD students Chandra Bhatt, Divya Parimi, Tharun Bollu and Madhura. Dr Anil especially thanked Professor D Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP for his extensive support in all his scientific endeavours since his association with the university.