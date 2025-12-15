SRM–AP recognised as ‘Institution of Happiness’

Amaravati: SRM–AP has been conferred with the prestigious QS I-GAUGE Institution of Happiness (IOH) Award 2025–26, in recognition of its strong commitment to nurturing a positive, inclusive, and well-being–centred academic environment.

The QS I-GAUGE Institution of Happiness is a flagship national initiative that evaluates and celebrates higher education institutions that prioritise mental health, stakeholder satisfaction, and human-centred campus ecosystems. The 2025–26 edition is guided by the theme “One Campus, Many Smiles: Celebrating Every Voice in Well-being,” highlighting inclusivity, emotional health, and active community engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan said SRM University–AP remains deeply committed to fostering a culture of happiness and positivity. Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar described the recognition as a reaffirmation of the university’s core values. “At SRM University–AP, we firmly believe that academic excellence and student well-being must go hand in hand.

Highlighting the evaluation process, Dr Karthik Rajendran, Associate Dean – Quality Assurance and Rankings, stated that the award reflects the collective efforts of the university community. The award was received by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar in New Delhi.