'S&T makes global business easy'

Development in the field of science and technology made international business easy, stated Acharya Nagarjuna University Vice-Chancellor P Rajasekhar, while addressing a two-day symposium on 'Emerging Trends in Global Business' held under the aegis of International Business Studies at the varsity here on Friday. The V-C said that this type of symposiums will be useful to develop new interests and added that artificial intelligence will play a key role in the business.





Prof S Venkat of IIM Lucknow said supply chain management is crucial in international business. He urged the students studying international business to develop technical skills to excel in the field. ANU Commerce department HoD Prof R Sivaram Prasad stated that there are a lot of opportunities in international business, while ANGRAU Agri Business department head Prof Satya Gopal informed that there are a lot of opportunities to set up agrobase industries in the State.



