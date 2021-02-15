Staff shirking poll duties face action

Kakinada: District collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that 640 officials and employees from various departments in the district were not reported to the poll duties in the first and second phase gram panchayat elections in the district.

He issued instructions to the different departmental heads to take action against the officers and employees who absconded from the election duties. He said that 240 presiding officers, 240 assistant presiding officers and 150 other polling personnel were absent from the election duties.

He directed the departmental officials to issue show-cause notices to them immediately. He said that special buses have been deployed for taking polling personnel to Chinturu and Rampachodavarm division in the third phase elections to be held on February 17.

He said that the polling personnel should reach their respective bus stands at 7.30 am on February 16 and avail of the transport facility.