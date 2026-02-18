Stage is set for IFR 2026, MILAN in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The grand stage is set for International Fleet Review, MILAN and Indian Naval Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), one of the largest maritime exercises ever hosted in the country so far.

With the arrival of the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Visakhapatnam, headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command, is bracing for the International Fleet Review 2026 scheduled on February 18 (Wednesday).

Focusing on the themes ‘united through oceans’ for IFR and ‘camaraderie, cooperation and collaboration’ for MILAN, the edition showcases professional exchanges, operational drills and cultural diversity.

Besides soaking in the richness of Indian culture, the three maritime events that continue till February 25 in the City of Destiny open up opportunities to share operational insights and best practices, exchange professional skills and strengthen camaraderie among friendly foreign navies.

Along with professional exchanges, the event will also feature cultural and recreational activities, providing a blend of professional enrichment and operational engagement for the delegates and participants who arrived from across the world.

Opening doors for the participating navies on February 15, the MILAN Village has been providing an enriching experience at Samudrika Naval Base, bringing art, crafts, culture and food onto a platform.

Exhibiting maritime strength and cooperation, the International Fleet Review, a ceremonial assembly of international delegations, vessels and aircraft, will see the President, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviewing the fleet.

Earlier, India hosted IFR in 2001 (Mumbai) and in 2016 (Visakhapatnam).

Upon her arrival, President Droupadi Murmu witnessed a Presidential Banquet on Tuesday evening along with international, national and state level dignitaries.

On February 18, the President will review the assembled fleet, at the review anchorage area off Visakhapatnam. Along with the anchored ships from friendly foreign countries and India, the review also includes steam past by mobile columns of warships, submarines, fly-past by naval aircraft, parade of sailing vessels, search and rescue demonstration and a spectacular display by marine commandos.

On Tuesday, Governor S Abdul Nazeer welcomed the President at INS Dega along with Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, District In-Charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, among others. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived in the city on Tuesday night. By hosting the biggest maritime event IFR-MILAN-IONS, drawing delegates and navies from various parts of the world, Visakhapatnam hogs the global limelight for the next few days.