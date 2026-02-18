Rajasthan JJM scam back in spotlight as arrests revive Rs 20,000 crore row

Jaipur: The alleged Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam in Rajasthan has once again come into focus, with state minister Kirodi Lal Meena reiterating his claim of large-scale irregularities worth Rs 20,000 crore.

Recent arrests of senior officials inlcuding chief engineer (administration), in connection with the case have revived political debate and intensified scrutiny of the investigation.

The controversy dates back to June 2023, when Meena staged a two-day sit-in protest outside the Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur, demanding registration of an FIR over alleged irregularities in JJM tenders.

At that time, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was in power. Kirodi Lal Meena has alleged that serious irregularities occurred in the tendering process under the Jal Jeevan Mission, claiming violations of the Rajasthan Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 2012.

He stated that violations under the Act can attract punishment ranging from six months to five years in prison. During his 2023 protest, Meena questioned the state government’s claim that FIRs were being registered on every complaint.

His protest led to his arrest, further escalating political tensions at the time. During his protest, he told the then CM Ashok Gehlot, “Chief Minister, you repeatedly claim that every FIR is registered in the state. I came to the Ashok Nagar police station to lodge a complaint regarding violations of Section 17 of the Rajasthan Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 2012, under the Central Government’s Jal Jeevan Mission. Since the FIR was not registered, I have now been forced to sit on a protest.”

Now, in a recent development, officials associated with the Water Supply Department have been arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 930 crore scam, bringing renewed attention to the broader allegations.

A former minister named in the case is currently out on bail, and sources indicate that more arrests could follow as investigations continue.

Senior BJP leaders had extended support to Meena during his 2023 protest, and the issue had triggered a major political row in Rajasthan.

With fresh arrests, the matter has again become a focal point in state politics. Investigative agencies are continuing their probe, and political observers are closely watching the direction of the investigation and potential further revelations.



