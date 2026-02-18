Taj Mahotsav 2026 Brings Culture, Craft and Celebration to Agra

As the winter chill begins to recede, Agra shifts its spotlight from marble monuments to music, art and celebration. The much-awaited Taj Mahotsav 2026 has returned, transforming the city into a vibrant cultural hub. Known for blending tradition with festivity, the annual event draws visitors from across India and abroad, offering far more than just sightseeing in the home of the Taj Mahal.

Organised as a celebration of India’s artistic legacy, the festival creates a lively platform where craftsmanship, cuisine and cultural performances converge. Over the years, it has become one of North India’s most anticipated cultural gatherings.

What Is Taj Mahotsav?

Launched in 1992, Taj Mahotsav was envisioned as a way to promote traditional Indian crafts and encourage tourism beyond Agra’s iconic monuments. What began as a focused cultural initiative has grown into a grand annual fair that showcases artisanship from across the country.

From handwoven textiles and intricate embroidery to marble inlay work and traditional paintings, the festival highlights India’s rich craft heritage. Visitors can interact directly with artisans, watch live demonstrations and purchase authentic handmade products.

Beyond crafts, the event also offers a cultural spectacle featuring folk dances, classical music performances and contemporary acts that keep the stage buzzing throughout the day.

Dates and Venue

This year, Taj Mahotsav is being held from February 18 to February 27, 2026, spanning ten days of uninterrupted festivities.

The venue for the celebration is the Windham Garden Hotel on Fatehabad Road in Agra. The location provides easy access for tourists staying near the Taj Mahal and surrounding areas, making it convenient for both local residents and outstation visitors.

The festival grounds are decorated with colourful installations, traditional motifs and welcoming entry gates that immediately set a celebratory tone.

Entry Fees and Ticket Details

The entry fee for Taj Mahotsav 2026 has been kept affordable to encourage wider participation.

General entry ticket: ₹50 per person

Children up to 3 years: Free entry

Foreign tourists: Free entry

Special concessions are also available for student groups. A group of 50 students arriving in school uniform can enter for ₹700, with complimentary access granted to two accompanying teachers.

Tickets are available for purchase directly at the entry gates through designated ticket counters. Visitors are advised to arrive early during weekends and evenings, as the festival typically sees larger crowds during peak hours.

What to Expect at the Festival

Handicraft Bazaar

One of the biggest attractions is the handicraft market. Artisans from different states set up stalls showcasing regional specialties — from Banarasi silks and Kashmiri shawls to Rajasthani leather goods and intricate woodwork. For shoppers looking for authentic, handcrafted items, the festival offers both variety and quality.

Food Court Delights

No Indian festival is complete without food, and Taj Mahotsav delivers generously. The food court features a mix of regional cuisines and local favourites. Visitors can savour traditional North Indian dishes, street food classics and sweet treats, all under one roof.

The aroma of freshly prepared delicacies adds to the immersive experience, making it as much a culinary journey as a cultural one.

Live Performances

At the heart of the festival is a grand central stage that hosts daily performances. From folk troupes and classical musicians to modern entertainers, the programming ensures there is something for every age group. Evening performances are especially popular, drawing crowds eager to enjoy music and dance under the open sky.

Travel Tips for Visitors

Those planning to attend should consider visiting during late afternoons or early evenings to experience both shopping and live performances comfortably. Wearing comfortable footwear is advisable, as the grounds can require significant walking. Weekdays generally offer a more relaxed experience compared to weekends.

For tourists already exploring Agra’s historic landmarks, Taj Mahotsav offers the perfect cultural complement — a lively celebration of India’s artistic spirit in the city best known for its architectural wonder.

With crafts, cuisine and culture woven together, Taj Mahotsav 2026 once again promises to leave visitors with colourful memories long after the festival lights dim.