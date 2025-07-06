Stage set for 5-day Rottela Panduga in Nellore city

Nellore: The district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the success of the five-day ‘Rottela Pamduga, (bread festival) scheduled from July 6 to 10 at Bara Shahid Dargah in Nellore city.

Around four lakh devotees from across India and countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh are expected to attend the vibrant event.

According to legend, 12 Muslim warriors, dedicated to promoting Hindu-Muslim unity after a pilgrimage to Mecca, were confronted by zealots at Gandavaram village in Kodavaluru mandal and beheaded in the conflict.

It is said even after losing their heads, the warriors rode their horses to the Nellore Tank Bund at Durga Mitta, where they succumbed. Their heads were later found at Gandavaram village. The following day, an Islamic priest received a divine vision instructing him to construct 12 tombs at the site where their bodies fell, giving rise to the Bara Shahid Dargah, revered over the years as a sacred site.

Devotees firmly believe that visiting the Dargah during the annual festival brings blessings from the 12 martyrs, fulfilling their wishes. As a gesture of gratitude, devotees return to the Dargah after their wishes are fulfilled, offering ‘Rottelu’ (flatbreads) in the holy tank, named after specific wishes such as marriage, education, employment, or prosperity, for others to take and seek similar blessings. The festival follows a structured schedule: July 6 features Sandal Mal, July 7 hosts Gandha Mahotsavam, July 8 celebrates Rottela Pandaga, July 9 marks Tahaleel Fatheha, and July 10 marks the festival’s conclusion. To ensure devotee safety, particularly for those taking a holy dip in Swarnala Cheruvu, the administration has deployed 45 expert swimmers and two mechanised boats for round-the-clock vigilance.

Additionally, 132 fire department personnel, three ambulances, and three health centers have been deployed by the medical and health department to handle emergencies. Nellore municipal commissioner Y O Nandan told The Hans India that 5,000 sanitary workers have been deployed to manage waste, alongside 24 drinking water centres, temporary toilets, and dedicated changing rooms for women on the Dargah premises. Superintendent of police G Krishnakanth announced the deployment of 1,600 police personnel across various units, supported by 70 CCTV cameras and two drone cameras to prevent untoward incidents and ensure a secure environment.