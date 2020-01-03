Trending :
Stage set for three-day Flamingo Festival at Sullurupeta in Nellore

Highlights

Nellore district youth, tourists and the local awaits the rich culture and visual treat as the officials have made elaborate arrangements for the...

Nellore district youth, tourists and the local awaits the rich culture and visual treat as the officials have made elaborate arrangements for the Flamingo festival, which will begin on Friday (January 3). The festival is usually celebrated between November and January.

The cultural program which depicts the greatness of birds will be held during the three-day program with noted performers. The forest department staff made arrangements at the Pulicat lake and Nelapattu bird sanctuaries in Sullurupeta for the visitors.

With the incessant rains in last season, Pulicat lake has received enough inflow from a local stream, which has been attracting a large number of Flamingo migratory birds from Ladakh, Tibet and China for the past few days.

The district administration has appointed special officers to provide amenities to the visitors at the venue and developed viewing towers at several points to help the tourists to take a leisurely look at the birdlife in the sanctuary.

