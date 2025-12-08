Stalemate surrounding Jonnada flyover persists

Rajamahendravaram: Thestalemate surrounding Jonnada flyover contract work continues, despite a recent directive from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to terminate the contract of the current firm, which expressed its inability to complete the construction and reassign the work to a new contractor.

District Collector Mahesh Kumar had initiated steps to entrust the responsibilities to a new firm. However, the old contractor is now unwilling to relinquish the project. The firm reportedly stated that it will not give up the work until it receives proper assurances regarding the settlement of outstanding bills owed by the government.

Cancelling the existing contract and awarding it to another requires numerous approvals and careful navigation to prevent legal complications. Initially, the authorities prepared to secure a written consent from the old contractor, who seemed willing to hand over the project, and call for new tenders. This proved impossible when it became clear that the contractor was not prepared to formally step away.

Representatives of the old firm claim that the State government owes them crores of rupees for various contract works across the State over the past five years. They suggest the owner has suffered heavy losses due to delayed payments. The firm's representatives stated that if the government expedites the bill payments, they can complete the work quickly.

Jonnada flyover is part of a package (estimated at Rs 34 crore) that also included Morampudi Junction flyover, which was inaugurated last August. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid foundation stone for Jonnada flyover in Rajamahendravaram on September 22, 2022.

Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao and Amalapuram MP Ganti Harish Madhur have held multiple review meetings with officials, stressing the need for its rapid completion. Despite the district administration's best efforts, no progress has been visible. The Collector brought the persistent issue to the attention of the Chief Minister during a recent Collectors' meeting, leading to the CM's instruction to cancel the contract and assign the work elsewhere.

PHYSICAL PROGRESS STALLED

The situation clearly indicates that the contract firm has completely halted the works due to financial incapacity.

While the project has been ongoing for three years, there has been no tangible physical progress for several months. The pillars for the flyover have been completed. The required concrete girders are manufactured and kept ready at Jonnada Shiva Temple complex. Similarly, one hundred percent of the cement slabs needed for the flyover road construction are also prepared. Only the task of transporting and mounting these components remains. Local reports suggest that once the girders and slabs are installed and filled with gravel or soil, the flyover could be completed in just a few months.

However, the lack of financial resources has led to all equipment and materials being abandoned at the Shiva Temple site for months. The completion of the project hinges on the contractor's initiative, which is only possible if the government timely releases the pending payments.

Meanwhile, commuters are demanding immediate construction of the side roads, lamenting that deep potholes are causing severe difficulties for traffic movement.