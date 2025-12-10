Anirudh Reddy sweeps streets at dawn

Mahabubnagar (Jadcherla): In a dramatic move that caught the town by surprise, Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy walked alone, without any police escort, gunmen, or municipal officials, through the dark streets, here, at 5 am conducting a secret inspection of sanitation conditions.

During the inspection, he interacted with sanitation workers sweeping the roads. A woman worker explained that the municipality had not provided proper broomsticks, forcing them to buy their own. To understand their difficulty, the MLA took the broom from her hands and swept a portion of the road himself.

Another worker complained that salaries for the current month had not been released. When Sanitary Supervisor Naresh arrived at the spot, the MLA directed him to immediately provide suitable broomsticks to all workers and resolve salary-related issues without delay.

Observing that several vacant plots across the town were filled with garbage and causing foul odours, Anirudh Reddy ordered municipal officials to issue notices to all such property owners. He instructed that owners be given time to clean their plots, failing which the municipality should step in, clean the areas, and impose penalties on those responsible.

Dressed in a simple T-shirt, the MLA’s unexpected presence in the town’s lanes reminded residents of old tales where kings ventured out in disguise to understand people’s problems first-hand.

Starting his walk from the Gandhi statue area, Anirudh Reddy made his way through the old bus stand, the surroundings of Kota Maisamma temple, narrow lanes of the old bazaar, and later towards Boorreddipally Anjaneyaswamy Temple, finally reaching Netaji Chowrasta. Most people did not recognise him in the dim dawn light, but as word spread, several locals began following him, astonished to see their MLA walking without protocol.

Despite the MLA spending nearly three hours examining various parts of the town, neither the police nor the municipal commissioner appeared during the visit. However, councillors, local Congress leaders, and a large number of residents later gathered around him, sharing their concerns directly. Concluding his unusual inspection, the MLA stopped at Netaji Chowrasta and had tea with locals

before leaving.