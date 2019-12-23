State and Central governments fail to deliver good governance: Former MP Chinta Mohan

Tirupati: Former MP Chinta Mohan lambasted both state and central governments for their failure in governance. Addressing media conference in Tirupati on Monday, he strongly criticized the price hike of various essential commodities in the country.

"Unemployment is also on the rise due to the policies of the NDA government, " he opined. He said, there was no development in the state and the YSRCP government has been resorting to killing the democracy.

"Change of capital should not be done for political reasons and he expressed solidarity to the farmers of 29 villages in Amaravati. He even criticized the TTD for indulging in Adharma activities and doing a lot of injustice to the locals.