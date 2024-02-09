State availed RBI overdraft for 152 days: CAG Report

Vijayawada: The CAG report on accounts of Andhra Pradesh for 2022-23 presented in the Assembly on Thursday. .

The CAG pointed out that the funds to a tune of Rs 15,771.73 crore transferred by the Central government directly to state government for spending on various schemes and programmes were not reflected in the accounts of state government. The state government availed overdraft from RBI for 152 days amounting to Rs 57, 066 crore.

Meanwhile, as per the CAG report on Veligonda project for the year ending March 31, utilisation of budget is being on a declining trend, the progress of the project is getting stunted. Execution of feeder canal with lesser discharge capacity than tunnels would result in short creation of contemplated ayacut. Delay in approval of designs and frequent changes in contracting agencies is hindering the progress of the project. The schedule of payments was incorrectly approved with higher values to certain items of work without reference to agreement rates. Even after 17 years of commencement of the works, the project remained incomplete thereby depriving the intended benefits of the project to people of this semi-arid and drought prone area.

The CAG recommended the government to crystalise the planning parameters and redesign the components of the project wherever necessary and execute the project accordingly. The government should streamline the procedures relating to EPC contracts, it said, adding that government needs to identify the priorities and expedite the execution of the project.