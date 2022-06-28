State committed to promote quality education: Dy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa/Rayachoti: While asserting the government's commitment to promote quality education, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has urged the parents to join children in government run schools as they have all infrastructure facilities on par with corporate schools.

Addressing the gathering after crediting Amma Vodi amount in mother's accounts in Kadapa city on Monday, Amzath Basha pointed out that education can change the destiny of nation as several countries have achieved abnormal development after implementation of quality education.

In view of eradicating illiteracy in the state, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has initiated such a remarkable Jagananna Ammavadi scheme despite severe financial hurdles. District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said 1,87,742 students got benefited Rs 281.61 crores in the 3rd phase of Jagananna Ammavadi scheme in the district.

In Annamayaa district, over 1,57,292 students got benefited Rs 235.93 crores under Ammavadi scheme. Speaking on the occasion, collector P S Girisha said that the state government has been spending thousands of crores of rupees on education every year in the interest of promoting quality education to students studying in government run schools.

He said as per norms 75 percent of attendance was compulsory for owning the amount Amma Vodi scheme.