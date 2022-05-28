State committed to welfare of SC/STs, says Collector Koteshwara Rao

Kurnool: District collector P Koteshwara Rao has instructed the officials to strictly take measures for the implementation of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Regarding the issue, the collector has convened a meeting with the district vigilance and monitoring committee members at Suniana Auditorium here on Friday. Addressing on the occasion, the collector said the government was committed to the welfare of SC/STs.

The officials have to strictly follow the instructions laid down by the government and should selflessly strive to implement the SC/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act without fail. Necessary support would be extended to the victims and will also strive that they get compensation from the government at the earliest period, said the collector. The collector lauded the DVMC members for standing behind the victim's side and bringing their problems to the notice of the committee. He also assured to render justice to the victims. Around 559 people have been extended a financial assistance of Rs 10.75 crore from 2019 to till date.

The revenue department officials are ordered to respond swiftly in the atrocity cases and submit him the reports. The collector said they will take necessary steps for giving employment to the victims based upon the vacancies and seniority. Repair works to Ambedkar Bhavan would be taken besides construction of Jagjeevan Ram Bhavan. The SC/ST students who wants to take coaching to Group-I and Civils would be provided coaching free of cost. He suggested the DVMC members to extend the list of students in social welfare department. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that they will strictly implement the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and will help the victims in all ways. As part of implementing the Act, the police officials would be deputed to attend the issues. The police department will take steps for the proper application of the sections. Due to court holidays, the process was delaying a little bit, stated the Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy. Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy. DRO Nageshwara Rao, Social Welfare DD Pratap Surayanarayana Reddy, DVMC members, Sai Pradeep, Srinivas Naik, Ramesh Babu, Rajasekhar, Kiran Kumar, Mamata Reddy, RDOs and police department officials were present.