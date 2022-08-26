State committed to welfare of weavers: Collector

Nandyal/Kurnool: Nandyal Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said that 830 beneficiaries have been identified for the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme for 2022-23. The government has deposited Rs 1.99 crore into the accounts of the beneficiaries. The collector said that this is the fourth consecutive year the government has deposited the amount into accounts of handloom beneficiaries. Earlier, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy by clicking the mouse button from Thtamula village in Pedana constituency of Krishna district, has deposited Rs 193.31 crore into the accounts of 80,546 beneficiaries on Thursday. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the collector said that YSR Nethanna Nestham was a big boon to the weavers. Around 830 beneficiaries have been identified from Nandyal district to YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme for 2022-23.

Rs 24,000 was deposited in the accounts of every identified beneficiary. He said 517 beneficiaries from Banaganapalle (Rs 124.08 lakh), 199 from Dhone (Rs 47.76 lakh), Allagadda 39 (Rs 9.36 lakh), Nandyal 27 (Rs 6.48 lakh), Nandikotkur 16 (Rs 3.84 lakh) Panyam 11 (Rs 2.64 lakh) and Srisailam 21 (Rs 5.04 lakh), a total of Rs 1.99 crore were sanctioned under the scheme, stated Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon. MLC Issac Basha said the government was relentlessly striving for the betterment of SC, ST, BC, Minority and the downtrodden communities. To financially strengthen the communities, the Nethanna Nestham is being given and it is the fourth consecutive year. He profusely thanked the Chief Minister for extending financial assistance to the community people. Later he, along with the district collector extended the cheque to officials of handloom and khadi department. Similarly, 3,398 beneficiaries were also identified to YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme from Kurnool district. District Collector P Koteshwara Rao said the government has extended financial assistance of Rs 8.15 crore and the total amount was directly deposited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. He further said 3,398 beneficiaries were identified from 20 mandals in seven constituencies in Kurnool district. Yemmiganur MLA Chennakeshava Reddy said that the YSR government was always committed to welfare of weavers and added then Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy also waived Rs 400 crore debts pertaining to the weavers. Later the collector along with the MLA extended the cheque to the beneficiaries.