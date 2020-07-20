State Election Commissioner Appointment : Governor holds key role says CPI National Secretary K Narayana

Vijayawada: The State Election Commissioner's issue is gradually snowballing into major political storm in the State, said CPI national secretary K Narayana.

In a press release on Sunday, Narayana said the issue of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar once again came back to AP High court after a petition was filed in the Supreme Court.

He said Monday will hold key on the fate of SEC as Governor has given appointment to Ramesh Kumar.

He pointed out that Ramesh Kumar has sought the High Court's instruction on rejoining duty as the SEC. Later, the High Court under Section-234 asked the Governor to take a decision on appointing the SEC.

"It is learnt that the High Court also suggested Nimmagadda to meet the Governor and the case was referred to Governor," he said.

Narayana said such incident had never happened in the country. He said there was no instance wherein the High Court has referred the case to Governor with regard to the appointment of SEC.

He said the Governor as the head of the State should suggest to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy what to do. Narayana said the Governor as per Section 234 is empowered to select the State Election Commissioner and his role will be important in the appointment of SEC.