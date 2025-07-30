State govt aims for poverty-free society by 2029

Giddalur, (Prakasam Dist): Prakasamdistrict collector A Thameem Ansariya stated that the Andhra Pradesh government has launched the P4 (Public, Private, People, Partnership) programme with the ambitious goal of establishing a poverty-free society by 2029.

Collector Thameem Ansariya, alongside local MLA Muthumula Ashok Reddy, participated in a constituency-level awareness meeting on P4 in Giddalur on Tuesday. The session, attended by officials, village secretariat staff, and mentors, focused on the programme’s objectives.

Speaking at the meeting, the collector emphasised that P4 aims to eliminate inequality by fostering connections between economically strong individuals and underprivileged families. She explained that the initiative seeks to create a society where all citizens can live as “wealthy, healthy, and happy.”

The collector elaborated that through a comprehensive survey, the government has identified families requiring economic and social development as ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ while capable individuals are registered as mentors.

She announced that 74,911 Golden Families have been identified across the district, with 34,000 already adopted by mentors. She stressed that participation in the programme is entirely voluntary, with no coercion involved.

MLA Ashok Reddy highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan, the state is committed to comprehensive development through poverty eradication and economic equality.

In the Giddaluru constituency, 5,868 out of 10,879 identified Golden Families have been adopted, leaving 5,011 families still requiring mentors. ZP CEO Chiranjeevi provided an overview of the program’s objectives, and several mentors shared their experiences. The event saw participation from officials across six mandals within the constituency.