State govt committed to eradicate poverty: Kakani

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy stated that the government has been initiating various welfare programmes aiming to eradicate poverty in the State.

On Sunday, he distributed hiked pensions of Rs 3,000 under YSR Pension Kanuka scheme at Veerampalli village of Manubolu mandal.

The Minister recalled that during TDP regime earlier, people were forced to make rounds to government offices for getting pension as the TDP government sanctioned pensions to party people only. He said that after YSRCP came to power in 2019, social security pensions in different categories are being sanctioned, irrespective of caste, creed, religion and politics, and by considering eligibility as the only criteria to select the beneficiaries.

The Minister claimed that it is possible for the YSRCP government only to distributed pensions through volunteers at the doorstep of the beneficiaries on the first day of every month. The government has been spending Rs 1,959.38 crore for pensions for 66,08,225 beneficiaries every month across the State. He said the government has taken up various development works worth Rs 11 crore in Veerampalle village. On this occasion, Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has inaugurated newly constructed cement roads and drains with Rs 2.46 crore in the village.