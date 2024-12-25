State govt committed to protect Wakf lands: Shariff

Nellore: Government Advisor for Minority Affairs Shariff Mohammed Ahmed has said that as many as 32,000 of 67,000 Waklf Board lands were under illegal occupation in the State.

He said 2,000 acres of land against total 2,600 acres was illegally occupied by the land-grabbers in Nellore district. Addressing a press conference along with AP Wakf Board chairman and Nellore Parliament TDP president Shaik Abdul Aziz at the district TDP office here on Tuesday, Shariff said that government was keen on recovering the lands from the grabbers legally as the work is under progress.

The Minority Affairs advisor has said that the government has put the responsibility on Abdul Aziz to protect the Wakf Board properties.

While expressing his government’s commitment over uplifting the living standards of Muslim Minorities, he said that the government has provided funds to the tune of Rs 29 crore through Minority Corporation.

He said that the government was contemplating to bring new schemes to protect the interests of Muslim Minorities.

AP State Wakf Board Chairman Shaik Abdul Aziz criticised the previous YSRCP government for pushing the State into a financial crisis through mindless decisions.

He said the TDP-led NDA government in the State has created confidence among people on the construction of capital city Amaravati. The construction works have gained pace as per the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Abdul Aziz has said that there was a proposal to provide Wakf Board lands to industries and traders on 33 years lease. TDP State general secretary C Venkateswara Reddy, party leaders Jaffer Sharief, Saber Khan and others were present.