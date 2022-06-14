State govt giving equal priority to welfare, development: MLA

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the new district administration was conducting a constituency-level Spandana programme to reach out to the people.

On Monday Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and Joint Collector Ch Sridhar along with the Collector received Spandana petitions in Rajanagaram constituency.

The Collector said that 890 applications were received from the public. MLA Raja said the State government was giving equal priority to welfare and development. A time limit had been set for resolving issues that came to the fore through Spandana, he said.

Many expressed happiness over the conduct of Spandana at the constituency level for the convenience of the people. RDO Chaitanya Varshini, DEO Abraham, women and child welfare officer K Vijaya Kumari, Fisheries Department Joint Director E Krishna Rao, DSO P Prasadarao and district agriculture officer S Madhavarao participated.

Two tricycles worth Rs 6,500 were distributed to Akula Ramakrishna of Gokavaram and Saladi Annavaram of Kottapalli village.

Collectorate administrator K Srinivasa Rao said that every complaint received during the Spandana programme should be resolved within the stipulated time frame as per the guidelines.

He received the petitions from the people at the Collectorate Conference Hall. A total of 144 applications were received. Most of the petitions were received on revenue, DRDA, housing, health, welfare of the disabled, bank loans and property disputes between family members, he said. Additional Commissioner PM Satyaveni received petitions from the public at the city government office on Monday. She said 13 applications were received. Each complaint should be resolved within the stipulated time. Superintendent engineer G Panduranga Rao and chief planning officer JS Suraj Kumar participated. An application was received under the Land Regularisation Act at the Spandana programmme conducted by the Rajahmundry Urban Development Authority.