State govt to honour organ donors

Medical and health special CS issues orders to district collectors mandating felicitating family members of organ donors under Jeevandan scheme

Vijayawada: The state government on Thursday said it will felicitate organ donors under a new scheme called ‘Jeevandan’ to encourage organ donations. State health, medical and family welfare special chief secretary M T Krishna Babu issued orders mandating the district collectors or his/her subordinates to lay a wreath or garland on the mortal remains of the deceased donor.

“Donor family members shall be felicitated by presenting a shawl, certificate with a frame, and some flowers, as a mark of respect to every deceased organ donor at the time of donation,” said Krishna Babu in the GO.

Besides felicitation, Rs 10,000 will be disbursed to the kin of the donor for carrying out a dignified funeral, including the free transportation of the body of the donor from the hospital to his/her residence or the crematorium.

Observing that organ donation is an act of supreme nobility, the special chief secretary noted that several organs could be harvested from deceased donors, such as kidney, liver, lungs, heart, intestine, pancreas, hands and skin.

‘Jeevandan’ scheme was recommended by the Cadaver Transplantation Advisory Committee (CTAC) of the government of Andhra Pradesh. Krishna Babu highlighted that a large number of patients suffering from irreversible organ ailments involving the heart, liver, pancreas and kidneys could lead a healthy life if they had the opportunity to undergo transplant surgery.

