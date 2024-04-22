State lacked development in last five years, says Sharmila

Kurnool: The APCC president Y S Sharmila came down heavily on Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday.

She said there was no development in Andhra Pradesh during the last five years under the YSRCP rule.

As part of Nyaya Yatra, Sharmila visited Kurnool on Sunday and addressed a public meeting. She pointed out that the Kurnool district was reeling under severe drinking water crisis.

Jagan Reddy who “claims” that he is the political successor of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, has not bothered to complete Gundrevula Project, she criticised. The project was launched by Rajasekhara Reddy, she recalled.

If the project was completed, it would have catered to the drinking water and irrigation needs of the district, Sharmila pointed out. She said Kurnool district was deprived of any development during the last 10 years as both the TDP and YSRCP adopted a callous approach.

Both, Jagan and Naidu, have betrayed the people. Jagan Reddy, as part of three capitals, has assured to make Kurnool the judicial capital. But the Chief Minister could not even lay a foundation stone in this regard during the last five years, she pointed out. The Chief Minister also failed to keep his promise of making Kurnool a Smart City. The drainage system has not been improved in Kurnool. If the Gundrevula Project was completed, it would have catered to irrigation needs in 2 lakh acres and drinking water facility could have been extended to 6 lakh residents.

Sharmila assured to complete all left over irrigation projects within six months after the YSRCP comes to power. The PCC chief also pointed out that the Chief Minister even failed to keep his promise of filling up 2.25 lakh vacancies. Another 23,000 teacher posts have also been left vacant, she said.

Prior to addressing the public meeting, Sharmila participated in a road show from Bellary cross roads to old Town.