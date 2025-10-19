Live
State-level dragon boat election trials on Oct 26
Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh State Dragon Boat Association has announced that the state-level dragon boat selection trials will be held on October 26 at the Gargayapuram City Forest Lake. Announcing the details on Saturday, Association Secretary Manchikanti Avinash Shetty said the selection trials will be conducted to form the state team for upcoming national championships.
He informed that the competition will be held in multiple categories, including senior men and women, under-23 boys and girls, and para divisions. The trials will begin at 7 a.m. on the scheduled day, and athletes from across the state are expected to participate. The event aims to identify top talent to represent Andhra Pradesh at the national level. The selected athletes will get the opportunity to compete in the 12th National Dragon Boat Championships, to be held under the aegis of the Dragon Boat India and Traditional Sports Federation from November 24 to 27 at Nanded, Maharashtra.