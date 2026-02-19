State to launch generic veterinary medicine centres

Vijayawada: The state government has decided to strengthen the livestock sector by making quality generic veterinary medicines available to livestock farmers at affordable prices, said agriculture, animal husbandry and dairy development minister K Atchannaidu in a statement here on Wednesday.

The minister said the government is fulfilling its 2024 election manifesto promise to provide subsidised medicines to livestock farmers. As part of the first phase, 150 Pashu Aushadha Vikraya Kendras (PAVKs) will be established across the state.

Through these centres, quality generic veterinary medicines will be supplied at lower prices, significantly reducing animal treatment costs for farmers. The minister stated that the centres will be managed exclusively by village-level sheep rearing cooperative societies, with priority given to women members.

In aspirational districts, each centres will receive special assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh. The total project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 5.41 crore, with an expenditure of Rs 3.61 lakh per unit. A 20 per cent incentive will be provided on procurement and storage, along with a 20 per cent margin on sales.

The minister clarified that quality control and supply chain management will be carried out in coordination with the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. The centres will function within the premises of veterinary hospitals, and all transactions will be conducted through a POS (Point of Sale) system to ensure transparency and accountability.

Atchannaidu emphasised that the scheme will not only reduce the financial burden on livestock farmers but also generate employment opportunities in rural areas, thereby strengthening the economic foundation of the animal husbandry sector in the state.