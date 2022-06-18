Statewide Kalyanamastu on August 7: TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy

Tirumala : The unique free mass marriages programme, Kalyanamastu, is scheduled to take place in all the 26 district headquarters across the State of AP on August 7.

The weddings will be conducted in auspicious Muhurtham between 8.07 am and 8.17 am on that day, said TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

On Friday, the Kalyanamastu Muhurta Patrika was taken in a procession from Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple to Tirumala temple where the priests placed the Patrika at the holy feet of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy seeking His divine blessings for the successful conduct of the programme. A special puja was also performed.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the EO said the TTD has resumed this noble programme after a decade. This prestigious programme will be observed initially at all the district HQs across Andhra Pradesh. With the blessings of Srivaru, the poor parents who could not afford to perform the marriages of their children can now conduct them without any financial burden. Those who are willing to enter the nuptial knot shall have to register their names and the process begins from July 1 onwards", he added. JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, Dy EO of Srivari temple Ramesh Babu, All Projects programme officer Vijayasaradhi, Agama Advisor Vedantham Vishnu Bhattacharyulu and others were present.