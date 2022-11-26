Statue of Superstar Krishna to be unveiled on Sunday

Amalapuram: The sudden demise of Tollywood superstar Krishna has left everyone in sorrow and the family members of the actor are going to conduct rituals at N Convention Hall, Hyderabad on November 27. The family members of superstar Krishna ordered a statue of the actor and it will be unveiled on the occasion.

A local sculptor named Raj Kumar Wadayar from Kothapeta Mandal, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema is making the statue and is almost completed. The sculptor worked hard for six days to make the statue with fibre. The pictures and videos of superstar Krishna's statue are doing rounds on the internet.