Stay away from social media, drugs, SP warns girl students

Kothacheruvu: District Superintendent of Police V Ratna urged girl students to excel equally in all fields while staying away from the distractions of social media and harmful addictions. She advised students to focus on education and build a bright future without falling prey to temporary attractions or bad influences, at an awareness programme on ‘Eagle Clubs’ and ‘Shakti App’ organised at Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Kottacheruvu on Wednesday.

As part of the government’s initiative, Shakti Groups and Eagle Clubs have been established at the school. On this occasion, SP Ratna created awareness among the students about critical issues such as child marriages, teenage infatuation, drug abuse, and cannabis consumption. Addictive substances like cannabis lead to crime and destroy lives, she warned.

Students, especially girls, should stay away from platforms like Facebook and Instagram, particularly during their academic years. Girls under the age of 18 should be especially careful and focus on academics without falling for temptations.

She emphasised that love and attraction at a young age can derail students’ focus, urging them to prioritise education instead. She informed that in cases of danger or distress, girls and women can contact the Shakti team via WhatsApp at 7993485111. Information about drug usage or sales should be reported to 1972 toll-free helpline.

On International Day Against Drug Abuse, SP Ratna announced that awareness rallies and educational campaigns are being conducted across the district on Thursday. She called on all students to participate in such initiatives to build a crime-free society. She also appreciated students, who pledged to spread awareness about child labor, early marriage, and similar issues within their families and communities. She promised to reward those, who participate actively in awareness activities. She emphasised that each student has a role in building a better future and supporting government efforts to create a safe and aware society.

Puttaparthi DSP Vijay Kumar, headmasters of girls and boys schools, SB CI Balasubramanya Reddy, women PS CI Gopinath Reddy, Kottacheruvu CIs Maruthi Shankar and Suresh, SIs Linganna and Krishnamurthy, and Shakti team members were present.