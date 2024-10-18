Stella College inks pact with Magic Bus

Vijayawada: Maris Stella College (Autonomous), Vijayawada renowned for its commitment to promoting enduring values and empowering the student community, has taken another significant step towards holistic education and skill enhancement. The college has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Magic Bus India Foundation, said by Principal Dr Sister Jasintha Quadras in a press release on Thursday. She also expressed her happiness for having MoU with Magic India, a prominent NGO established in 1999, dedicated to working with adolescents and youth across India. Magic Bus India Foundation’s mission is to guide young people from childhood to livelihood and out of poverty.

By focusing on life skills education and employability training, the NGO empowers adolescents and youth to complete their education and secure sustainable jobs. The Magic Bus Youth Livelihood Skilling Programme, specifically designed for undergraduate students, offers training in essential 21st-century life and employability skills, preparing them for entry into the formal workforce. To kick off this collaboration, the college’s Placement Cell organized a 7-day training programme in association with Magic Bus India Foundation. This training aimed to equip students with the necessary skills to be job-ready and thrive in the competitive employment landscape.