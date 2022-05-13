Step up security for passengers: Rly SP Vishal Gunni

Guntur: Additional charge of Vijayawada Railway SP Vishal Gunni on Thursday visited Vijayawada railway station and reviewed passenger safety at the station.

He instructed the officials to take all precautionary measures to check any untoward incidents and directed the officials to step up security for the passengers. He instructed them to take steps to identify suspects moving in the railway station and step up vigilance on the movements of the old criminals.

Later, Vishal Gunni examined the railway command control room and CCTV cameras. He instructed them to inform the details of the suspects moving on the railway platform to the higher officials immediately.

Government Railway DSP Nagarjuna Reddy, Inspectors Srinu, Sainath, RI Prasada Rao were present.