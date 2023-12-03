Live
- 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai' chants reverberate at party headquarters as BJP takes handsome lead in 3 states
- Andhra woman becomes 1st-ever to get uterine hole repaired during pregnancy
- As BJP races towards landslide win in MP, Shivraj flashes victory sign
- Revanth Reddy, the man who led Congress’ dramatic turnaround in Telangana
- ‘Dhoom’ at BJP office, gloom at SP-Congress office in Lucknow
- Pope, Grand Imam call for robust climate action at COP28
- As BJP races towards landslide win in MP, Shivraj flashes victory sign
- Despite 150 rallies, Congress magic fizzles out in MP, Raj, C'garh; only hope from Telangana
- Don’t ignore complaints from schools, parents of teenagers advised
- Tirupati: Students stage dharna
Just In
Steps mooted for industrial development in Annamayya dist: MP Mithun Reddy
In order to promote employment opportunities for the qualified and skilled youth of Annamayya district, several unique schemes would be launched shortly, announced Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy
Kadapa: In order to promote employment opportunities for the qualified and skilled youth of Annamayya district, several unique schemes would be launched shortly, announced Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has special inclination to develop Madanapalle, Piler, Rayachoti, Rajampet and Thamballapalli constituencies in the district, particularly in establishing industries extensively, he added.
Skill Development Corporation has organised a mega job mela in Rayachoti on Saturday, in which number of job aspirants took part.
Speaking on the occasion, MP Mithun Reddy made it clear that the YSRCP government has committed to provide employment opportunities, particularly in private sector, where skilled candidates would be encouraged in a big way.
He called upon the job aspirants to avail the opportunity and make the event a success. He hailed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated huge budget for promoting education and health in the State, who was committed to safeguard the interest of the poor.
District ZP Chairman Amarnath Reddy said that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy introduced fee reimbursement scheme, which has been proved as a boon to the poor. He enlisted the achievements of the YSRCP government and exuded confidence that Jagan will win the elections with unprecedented record.
District Collector PS Girisha explained the progress of various schemes pertaining to industries.
Rayachoti MLA Srikanth Reddy and others also spoke on the occasion.