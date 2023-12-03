Steps mooted for industrial development in Annamayya dist: MP Mithun Reddy

Kadapa: In order to promote employment opportunities for the qualified and skilled youth of Annamayya district, several unique schemes would be launched shortly, announced Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has special inclination to develop Madanapalle, Piler, Rayachoti, Rajampet and Thamballapalli constituencies in the district, particularly in establishing industries extensively, he added.



Skill Development Corporation has organised a mega job mela in Rayachoti on Saturday, in which number of job aspirants took part.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Mithun Reddy made it clear that the YSRCP government has committed to provide employment opportunities, particularly in private sector, where skilled candidates would be encouraged in a big way.

He called upon the job aspirants to avail the opportunity and make the event a success. He hailed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated huge budget for promoting education and health in the State, who was committed to safeguard the interest of the poor.

District ZP Chairman Amarnath Reddy said that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy introduced fee reimbursement scheme, which has been proved as a boon to the poor. He enlisted the achievements of the YSRCP government and exuded confidence that Jagan will win the elections with unprecedented record.

District Collector PS Girisha explained the progress of various schemes pertaining to industries.

Rayachoti MLA Srikanth Reddy and others also spoke on the occasion.