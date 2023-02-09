Steps taken for protecting Wakf Board lands: Member

kadapa (YSR District): National Minority Commission member Syed Shahezadi Saheba has said that most of the Wakf Board lands are being under illegal occupation in the YSR district. Addressing media here on Wednesday, she said it is unfortunate that some persons belonged to Muslim community have been allegedly responsible for grabbing crores of worth of Wakf Board properties backed by politicians. "I won't let even a single inch of Wakf Board land encroached because they were meant for only religious activity. I won't spare anyone who encroached upon lands," she warned and added that that the Board would take all steps for protecting the encroached lands.

Saying that there are a smaller number of staff working with Wakf Board, she said that the problem should be brought to the notice of state government for increasing the staff. Briefing on several welfare schemes being implemented by the Central and state governments meant for minorities upliftment, she urged the people to utilise them in proper manner. Later in a meeting with officials, she had collected the details of Wakf Board properties under illegal occupation and other information related to existing mosques in the district. Later she visited Ameen Peer Dargah and offered special prayers.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, SP KKN Anburajan, state minority commission member Idhayatullah, Minority Welfare department in-charge officer Krishna Kishore and RDO Dharma Chandra Reddy were present.