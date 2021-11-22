Stop aerial surveys, plunge into action: PCC tells Jagan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to waste time on aerial surveys but personally plunge into action to help the flood-affected people in the Rayalaseema.

PCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath in a statement released from Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Sunday recalled that during the Congress rule earlier, the Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues participated in the relief and rehabilitation programmes during the floods in Kurnool district.

Hailing the reaction of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on the floods in the State, he said that the Congress leaders were urged to participate in the relief programmes. He said that the property and human loss in the State due to the floods was painful.

Still hundreds of villages were marooned and the roads were severely damaged disrupting the communications to the villages. Jagan Mohan Reddy who visited the flood-affected areas when he was in the Opposition, is not visiting the affected villages as the Chief Minister, he criticised.

The PCC chief expressed condolences to the family members of a farmer Virupaksha who died of a heart attack after witnessing the destruction of his crop in Sridharagutta village in Bommanahalli mandal in Anantapuram district. The farmer cultivated paddy in 15 acres including the 12 acres taken on tenancy.

The government should come forward to help such farmers in the time of distress, he demanded.