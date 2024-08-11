Stop Mosque construction on govt land, demands BJP

Nellore : Finding fault over the construction of masque at Ramakotaiah Nagar in the city, BJP State executive member Karnati Anjaneya Reddy urged the organisers to immediately stop the construction of structure as that land belongs to the government.

Speaking to reporters at the party district office here on Saturday, the BJP leader has pointed out that his party is not against construction of religious structures, but they should be constructed in the lands donated by philanthropists, but not in government lands. He said that the 120 Ankanams of government land, where the mosque is being constructed, costs about Rs 10 crore.

Anjaneya Reddy said the issue was already brought to the notice of the district Collector, who ordered the organisers to stop the construction. He appealed the Collector to initiate action against the organisers, otherwise BJP will launch stir over the issue.

The BJP leader made interesting comments against former Minister RK Roja by saying that she is going to quit YSRCP very soon.

Party district leaders Vamsidhar Reddy, Chilaka Praveen Kumar and others were present.