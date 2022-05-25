Stop power supply to unauthorised layouts: Collector P S Girisha

Rayachoti (Annamayya dist): District Collector P S Girisha on Tuesday instructed the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (AP SPDCL) officials to immediately stop the power supply to unauthorised layouts and structures in the district.

He also directed them not to sanction the power connections to either layouts or buildings constructing without plan approval.

Addressing a meeting organised on the beautification of Rayachoti town here, the Collector expressed concern over the existence of several illegal layouts and multi-storey structures being constructed without plan approval in the town. He specified that paying 5 per cent of tax to the government on total property is compulsory for converting the agriculture land in to non-agriculture and the layout should have been maintained with 40-feet road and should allocate 10 per cent of open place for the construction of parks.

He said that most of the layouts in Rayachoti town were formed against the norms. He directed the revenue officials to conduct inquiry on illegal layouts and structures to stop them at once.

Municipal DE Rajesh explained to the Collector that the government has sanctioned Rs 236 crore for underground drainage system. He said that Rayachoti town was divided into 6 zones for the purpose. Works were already executed in three zones and remaining works will commence after the completion of land acquisition. He said that central median works from Kadapa Ring Road Circle to Chittor Ring Road Circle were underway.

The Collector also directed the officials to speed up the works of YSR urban health centres and health clinics at Valkimi Street, Kotha Palle, Ramapuram and Tirupati Naidu Colony in the town.

Annamaiah Town Development Organisation vice-chairman Sri Lakshmi, Rayachoti tahsildar Subrahmanyam Reddy, Public Health DE Satish, Municipal DE Sudhakar Naik and others were present.