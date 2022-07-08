Stop private schools from fleecing parents: TNSF

Kurnool: Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) Kurnool Parliament general secretary Buggula Praveen alleged that the private and corporate educational institutions are fleecing the parents by collecting huge amounts towards tuition fees.

Speaking to The Hans India on Thursday, Praveen said that the private and corporate educational institutions were collecting fees as per their whims and fancies. He demanded the government to initiate stringent action on those educational institutions and save the parents from being robbed. The managements are attracting parents with fancy advertisements to join students.

He demanded the government to bring an Act on fee structure to prevent the corporate robbery. Praveen said the government has clearly stated that the educational institutions have to display fee structure on notice boards for giving information to parents. But the managements are least bothered to follow the norms, he pointed out. The managements are also selling books and uniforms at high rates, he stated.

Further, Praveen said the institutions were also running poor condition buses that do not have fitness certificates issued by the Road Transport Office. Due to poor condition of buses, he said there is every chance that accidents may occur any time. He urged the RTA officials to check the bus condition before issuing permits. As per Right to Education Act, 25 percent seats should be reserved for SC,ST, BC and minority students. Praveen demanded the government to act on the private and corporate educational institutions and save the parents from being fleeced.