Storage of agri produce: 175 godowns planned in Nellore

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said they were planning 175 godowns in the district for the convenience of the farmers and proposals have been forwarded to the government for sanction.



He visited Kagitalapur and Piduru in Manubole mandal on Tuesday and observed horticulture crops in the area.

He asked the officials what support the farmers are getting for cultivating horticulture crops and the status of the produce He visited red gram, lemon, coconut, plantain, and custard apple crops in the area being cultivated using the drip irrigation method. He asked the officials to suggest profitable horticulture crops to the farmers for getting good revenue.

The Collector, interacting with the media, said that farmers were cultivating horticulture crops in 53,000 acres and they were being supported through the local Rythu Bharosa Kendras for seeds, fertilisers and farm-related equipment. He said arrangements were being made for imparting training to farmers on sustainable horticulture cultivation practices and the marketing techniques for groups of farmers.

Chakradhar Babu also said they had procured around 2.65 lakh quintals of paddy from the farmers offering MSP. There would be a facility for the farmers with the creation of godowns for storage and drying of paddy stocks, he said.

He said they would take up resurvey from January on dotted lands, 22-A lands, and others for resolving the issues. Assistant Director of APMIP Subhani, Assistant Director of horticulture Pradeep and others were present.