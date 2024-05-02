Verdict on MLC Kavitha's Bail Petition Adjourned; Final Order to be Given on 6th of this Month

In a significant development, a special court has adjourned the verdict on MLC Kavitha's bail petition. Judge Kaveri Bhaveja of Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi announced that the final decision will be given on the 6th of this month. Additionally, the judge stated that the final order on Kavita's bail petitions in the ED and CBI cases will also be announced separately on the same day.

This decision comes after the Rouse Avenue court extended the judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and K Kavitha till the 7th of this month in the excise policy case. It is worth mentioning that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) made an arrest on March 15 in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The delay in the verdict has kept the stakeholders on edge, as they eagerly await the court's decision on Kavitha's bail petition. The outcome of the case is crucial for all parties involved, and the final ruling on the 6th of this month will provide clarity on Kavitha's legal standing in the ongoing investigations.