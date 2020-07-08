Store sand for rainy days: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the district collectors to clear backlogs and store sand in stockyards to full capacity.



Addressing district collectors during the Spandana videoconference here on Tuesday, he said that the stock yards should be filled up ahead of the monsoon and some districts have to clear the backlogs.

With monsoon turning active, it is time to store sand before floods, he said and asked the officials to see that there is no scarcity of sand during monsoon.

On NREGS (National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme), the Chief Minister said the collectors have done a good job in providing employment to poor for over eight crore workdays in the times of corona in the month of May.

In the months of April, May and June, the state could provide work to 43 lakh families with a labour component of Rs 4,117 crore despite Covid-19 but the officials should concentrate on material component as well, he said.

He instructed the officials to identify land for Village Secretariats and ensure that they are completed by August 31. Land should be identified for Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), YSR Health and Urban Clinics and 27,000 anganwadis which are run from private buildings.

Regarding Covid-19, he lauded the officials for conducting over 10 lakh tests. The testing capacity has increased to 22,000 to 25,000 which is a good, he said.

Home isolation is an important aspect as 85 per cent cases are solved by home isolation. ANMs, Asha workers and village volunteers should visit those who are in house isolation and enquire about their condition. Where people have no place for home isolation, Covid Care Centres should give them shelter where they should be provided with the required amenities and medication. The quality of district Covid hospitals should be monitored, he said.

"We have to learn to live with Covid until the vaccine comes out and people should follow the guidelines and take all precautions. Awareness should be created among the people about Covid and what they should do in case they feel the symptoms. People should make use of the call centres and telemedicine facilities," he said.